350 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $11,452,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after buying an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

