3,496 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UPS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. 3,825,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

