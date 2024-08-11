2,682 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 40,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $100.37. 52,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

