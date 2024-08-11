23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on 23andMe from $0.85 to $0.47 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

23andMe Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ME opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51. 23andMe has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 303.55% and a negative return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,145,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 834,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 23andMe by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

