2,000 Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $2.51 on Friday, reaching $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares in the company, valued at $16,547,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,501,056 shares of company stock valued at $306,443,218. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

