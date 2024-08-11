1,453 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in American Express by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,171,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,447. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

