1,000 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameren by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Ameren by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,877,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,836,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1 %

AEE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

