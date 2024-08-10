ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ZI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,231. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

