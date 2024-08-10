Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.08. 1,161,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.