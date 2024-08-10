Zacks Research Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $192.21 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $181.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

