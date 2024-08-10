YETI (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE YETI traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 2,679,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of YETI by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 179,005 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

