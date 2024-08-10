Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 524.50 ($6.70). Approximately 1,110,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 970,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($9.92) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Trading Down 1.3 %

About Yellow Cake

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 570.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 625.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.