Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.72) and last traded at GBX 524.50 ($6.70). Approximately 1,110,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 970,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.45).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 776 ($9.92) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
