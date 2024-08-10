XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Trading 5% Higher

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

XXL Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About XXL Energy

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin consists of natural gas wells and royalty interest wells located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; the Pinedale Field owns working interest ranging from 18.75% to 21.25% in oil and gas located in the Warbonnet area of Sublette County, Wyoming; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

