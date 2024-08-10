Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a top pick rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

XPER traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.56. Xperi has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 66.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Xperi by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

