Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.26 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $56.26 million and $18.79 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 133,577,068 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 133,321,187.69657801. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.42170552 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3347 active market(s) with $24,609,623.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

