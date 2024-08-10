Wrapped CRO Price Hits $0.0943 on Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $84.78 million and $1.59 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 899,176,075 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 899,176,074.5288706. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09412727 USD and is up 13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $3,252,829.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

