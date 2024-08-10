WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $36.93. 28,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 68,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $622.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 279,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 95,911 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.