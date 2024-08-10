WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 3,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

