William Blair Weighs in on Flywire Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Flywire Stock Down 3.8 %

Flywire stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 921,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Flywire by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

