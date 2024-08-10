William Blair Weighs in on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,764,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.43. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

