Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.81. 960,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPM

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.