Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after buying an additional 198,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,043,000 after acquiring an additional 504,714 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

