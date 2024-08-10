WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Increased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in WEX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Up 0.8 %

WEX traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $175.41. 228,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,203. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.19. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,826 shares of company stock valued at $693,369. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.42.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

