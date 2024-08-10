Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $84.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,642 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,014. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

