Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Price Target to $39.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 0.3 %

BWIN traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. 490,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.58. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,698.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $4,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,467 shares of company stock worth $5,963,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

