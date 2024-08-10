Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 260,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,005. The company has a market cap of $531.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

