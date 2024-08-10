Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stephens

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.34. The company had a trading volume of 864,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

