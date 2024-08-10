Vow Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $129.87 million and $924,280.03 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

