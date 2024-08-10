Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vivid Seats in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vivid Seats’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SEAT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 1,780,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,597,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,891 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,815,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 289.4% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,870 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 66.5% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,695,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter valued at $5,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

