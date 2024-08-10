Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 599,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTLE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.09.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

