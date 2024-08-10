Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ZTR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 266,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,755. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,465.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

