Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 56,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 50,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 180,438 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7,617.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

