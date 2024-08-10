Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.44. Vince shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 3,141 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNCE. Small Cap Consu raised shares of Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial started coverage on Vince in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Vince Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince makes up 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

