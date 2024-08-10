Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VMEO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.03.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vimeo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vimeo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

