Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,152,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Vestis has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

