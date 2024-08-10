Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp acquired 116,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $1,460,993.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,707,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VSTS shares. Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

