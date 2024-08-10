Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Lowered to $47.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.57.

VECO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 802,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,738. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Crestline Management LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 109,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 292,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 280.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

