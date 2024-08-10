Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s 2nd Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $241,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $489.67. 7,659,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,735. The firm has a market cap of $443.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

