Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.85. 1,011,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

