Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading Up 3.7%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Urbanfund Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 54.43%.

About Urbanfund

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

