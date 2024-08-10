Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.7 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley upped their target price on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $9.28. 131,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,095. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $119.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

