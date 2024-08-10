Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.