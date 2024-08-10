Unity Software (NYSE:U) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE U traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. 35,526,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $25,195.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

