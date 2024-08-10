Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

