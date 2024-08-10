UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. UGI updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70 to $3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

UGI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,175,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,381. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -365.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

