UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get UGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UGI

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.