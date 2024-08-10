Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Udemy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 942,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,747. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.01. Udemy has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,486 shares of company stock valued at $748,021 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Udemy by 6,957.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Udemy by 60.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

