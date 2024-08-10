UBS Group Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $64.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.79.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $38.08. 6,375,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $5,426,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 177.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Celsius by 573.7% during the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 126,203 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celsius by 86.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,531,000 after buying an additional 460,227 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

