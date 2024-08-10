U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,602,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 2,961,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,958,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,030,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,948 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.47. 7,548,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,107. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

