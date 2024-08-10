U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after buying an additional 110,097 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after purchasing an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $248,139,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.